Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) to announce $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 28.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Qudian in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Qudian stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,006. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.66. Qudian has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Qudian during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Qudian in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

