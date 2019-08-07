Zacks: Brokerages Set $123.00 Price Target for Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $123.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Alamo Group an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Sidoti raised their price target on Alamo Group from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of ALG traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.22. 22,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.32. Alamo Group has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $109.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald A. Robinson sold 8,000 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $812,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,986,692.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Alamo Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alamo Group by 1,974.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

