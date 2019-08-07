Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.55. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

