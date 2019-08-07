Zacks Investment Research Lowers Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Hold

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Changyou.com Limited is a developer and operator of online games in China. It engages in the development, operation, and licensing of massively multi-player online role-playing games, which are interactive online games that are played simultaneously by various game players. The company currently operates two multi-player online role-playing games (MMORPGs), including the in-house developed Tian Long Ba Bu and the licensed Blade Online. Changyou.com has three MMORPGs in the pipeline, which include the Duke of Mount Deer, Immortal Faith, and the Legend of the Ancient World. Based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, Changyou.com Limited is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYOU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Changyou.Com in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Changyou.Com stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 296,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.97. Changyou.Com has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 28.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 40,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 4.0% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 253,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

