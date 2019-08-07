Zacks Investment Research Lowers Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) to Hold

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERII. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Tuesday. 177,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,422. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $540.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 4.32.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Hans Peter Michelet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Emily Smith sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,761.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,994 shares of company stock worth $3,270,142. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 53,485.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Recovery (ERII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.