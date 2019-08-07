Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) to Hold

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS BKGFY remained flat at $$48.30 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.19. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $52.62.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

