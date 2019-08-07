Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to Buy

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. 23,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 69.36%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,862,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

