Zacks: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $47.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.86 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Metropolitan Bank an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 528.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,687. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $25.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

