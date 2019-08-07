Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Zeitcoin has a total market capitalization of $236,640.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,542 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, SouthXchange, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

