Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 752 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,385 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 86,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 787,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,170. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.1775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. FIG Partners lowered People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $635,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About People's United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

