Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the fourth quarter worth $17,742,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the first quarter worth $21,010,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $13,981,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $8,798,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 11,709.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 413,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 409,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.42 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of Meritor stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 155,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27. Meritor Inc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.22.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodger L. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

