Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 248.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 613,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,087,000 after buying an additional 437,638 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 70.3% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 720,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,742,000 after buying an additional 297,615 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after buying an additional 238,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 329.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 215,833 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $11,205,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 17,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $5,002,668.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,881,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

