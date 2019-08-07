Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $805,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,329,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,712,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 164,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $5,520,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375,264 shares in the company, valued at $79,951,386.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 795,137 shares of company stock worth $25,106,494. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 1,410,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,070,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.08. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.