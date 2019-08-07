Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWE. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.68. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 1.37.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, insider George A. Barrios sold 74,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $5,231,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $299,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,388 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

