Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,442. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research cut McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.27.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,470 shares of company stock worth $994,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

