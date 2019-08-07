Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,573 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,482,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $6,121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADTN. BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 3,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,753. The stock has a market cap of $515.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.24. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.60%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

