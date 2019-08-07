Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 64.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Paychex by 125.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 404.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $488,113.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,941 shares of company stock worth $7,325,791. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. The company had a trading volume of 29,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.32 and a 1-year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

