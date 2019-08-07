Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Up 5.3%

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.56, 3,324,841 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 2,949,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.84.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $25,052.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $165,841.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,459.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,360,125 in the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,869,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,581,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,880 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 417,172 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,336,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,156,000 after purchasing an additional 378,680 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 36.4% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,211,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 323,210 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

