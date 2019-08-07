Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.56.

ZION has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Richard Young sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $104,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $1,687,556 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

