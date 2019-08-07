Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Zynga in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Zynga alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZNGA. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $5.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. Zynga has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at $64,962.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,298 shares of company stock valued at $991,435 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.