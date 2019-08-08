$0.01 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.06). Orion Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $143.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 20.68%.

ORN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

NYSE:ORN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,300. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

In other news, VP Peter R. Buchler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 180,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,698.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tabb bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,131.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 63,285 shares of company stock worth $124,098 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORN. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 56,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 103.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

