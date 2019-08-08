$0.03 EPS Expected for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.01. ADTRAN posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADTRAN.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $6,121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 160.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 227,882 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the second quarter valued at $3,000,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 154,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.25. 52,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,812. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $515.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -76.60%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

