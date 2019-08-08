$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.09. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTI. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Tracy W. Krohn bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,718.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 129,850 shares of company stock worth $593,037. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 383,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,454 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 128,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,764. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $613.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.99.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W&T Offshore (WTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.