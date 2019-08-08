$0.31 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.42. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $304.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTE traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. 3,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,345. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

