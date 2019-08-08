$0.34 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market cap of $767.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 55,011.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth $159,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

