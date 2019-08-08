$0.34 EPS Expected for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.45. United States Cellular reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

USM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of USM stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.13. United States Cellular has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $59.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98.

In related news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 16,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $758,286.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,050.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $1,412,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,102.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,543 shares of company stock valued at $4,117,537. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 325.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

