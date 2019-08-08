$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,860. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.55. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,323,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,531,000 after buying an additional 258,429 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,533,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 348,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

