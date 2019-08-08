$0.43 EPS Expected for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Acacia Communications reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

ACIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. 1,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,923. Acacia Communications has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 433.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $449,807.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $36,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,295 shares of company stock worth $7,582,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $988,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 104.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 56,372 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Communications by 1,045.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

