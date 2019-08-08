$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDM. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.69. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $35,464,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,879,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,921.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 526,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 602,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 333,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $6,789,000. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

