$0.52 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. AAR reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $562.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.49 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AAR in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of AAR stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.56. 6,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,945. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.31. AAR has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 134.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 17.0% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 905,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AAR by 13.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the second quarter valued at $405,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

