$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.62 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 46.97%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

WRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,769. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,651,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth $3,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,018,000 after acquiring an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth $34,926,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 81.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,041,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 467,427 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

