$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. Stephens started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

KNX opened at $34.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

