$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Corelogic reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 1.80%. Corelogic’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Compass Point set a $44.00 target price on Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,300 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $59,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,890 shares of company stock valued at $596,272. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 49.0% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,190. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Corelogic has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

