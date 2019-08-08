-$0.80 EPS Expected for Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will post ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.71) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Erytech Pharma.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ ERYP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.26. Erytech Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

