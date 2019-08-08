-$1.24 EPS Expected for Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Advaxis’ earnings. Advaxis posted earnings per share of ($4.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advaxis.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 126.12%.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 2,468.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 5,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 562,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 553,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADXS remained flat at $$0.47 on Friday. 239,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. Advaxis has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $23.70.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

