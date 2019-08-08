$12.35 Million in Sales Expected for Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Chromadex Corp (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce $12.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chromadex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Chromadex reported sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chromadex will report full-year sales of $47.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.22 million to $49.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.71 million, with estimates ranging from $67.42 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chromadex.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Chromadex had a negative net margin of 94.78% and a negative return on equity of 108.84%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDXC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chromadex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chromadex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chromadex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chromadex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

CDXC stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.45. 331,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,558. Chromadex has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chromadex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chromadex in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

