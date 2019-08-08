13,208 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Invesco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 142.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 21.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco bought 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rod Canion bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,242,222 shares of company stock worth $10,405,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.95. 82,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,102,632. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

