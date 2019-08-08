1,355 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.64.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

