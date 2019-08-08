14,725 Shares in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,212,000 after buying an additional 1,529,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,143,000 after buying an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,072,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,491,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 290,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

JBHT traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.12. The stock had a trading volume of 553,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,742. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $127.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

