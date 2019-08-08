15,675 Shares in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $46,421,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Yandex by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,023,000 after purchasing an additional 520,736 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Yandex by 20.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,093,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,893,000 after purchasing an additional 354,309 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $11,848,000. Finally, Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in Yandex in the first quarter valued at about $10,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. 832,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,093. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Yandex had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $41.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.11 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YNDX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a $45.00 target price on Yandex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. OTR Global initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. VTB Capital upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.