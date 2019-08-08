15,957 Shares in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,957 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Everbridge by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 36,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $302,586.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $1,043,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. ValuEngine raised shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 626,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,459. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

