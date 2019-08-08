1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM (BMV:FTA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter.

FTA stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 1ST TR LARGE CA/COM has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,078.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.54.

