1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QTEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:QTEC traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $85.34. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 12-month low of $1,107.50 and a 12-month high of $1,530.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45.

