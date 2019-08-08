$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.80) and the highest is $9.17. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 521.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to $9.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.63) to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

GLPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.45.

GLPG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.19. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,431. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $191.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -268.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 5.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

