2,222 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

