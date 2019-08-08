$295.73 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to report sales of $295.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the lowest is $293.60 million. Materion posted sales of $297.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $297.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Materion’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Materion by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materion by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Materion by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Materion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

