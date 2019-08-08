60,000 Shares in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Purchased by Granite Point Capital Management L.P.

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 90.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after buying an additional 582,639 shares in the last quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 811,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,905,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after buying an additional 276,018 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 61.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 614,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 233,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 40.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 149,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Booth purchased 810,811 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,003.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVRO. Mizuho began coverage on Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Avrobio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06. Avrobio Inc has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $451.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.70.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Avrobio Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.