785 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 150,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after purchasing an additional 515,587 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 891,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,779,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $141.02 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.06 and a 12-month high of $142.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

