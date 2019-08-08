924 Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 924 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 493.3% in the first quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 89 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Tesla by 83.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 110 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $8,801,379.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,456 shares of company stock worth $24,587,180. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,462. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.60. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $382.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tesla to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

