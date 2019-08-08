ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Rene Jacobsen Sells 1,500 Shares

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $59,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABM Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,334,000 after acquiring an additional 314,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,218,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,315,000 after acquiring an additional 106,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 47,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,541,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

